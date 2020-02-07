Frosty and Cold this Morning…Sunny and Mild for the Afternoon

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) - The Scott Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at 1:31 a.m. Friday morning at Fezzo's Restuarant, located in the 720 block of South Frontage Road.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says smoke was found coming from the kitchen area of the building.

Firefighters went inside the kitchen and found a fire in the grill area and quickly brought it under control.

An investigation revealed the fire was accidental.

Sonnier says a contractor was cleaning the hood system inside the kitchen and a propane gas line used to supply one of the grills was accidentally turned on, and the motor of a nearby cooler ignited the leaking gas.

The fire caused minor damage to the equipment and the building.

Cleanup began immediately once the building was turned back over to the occupants.

According to Sonnier, officials with Fezzo's are hopeful to open during their normal business hours Friday.

No injuries were reported.