Frosty and Cold this Morning…Sunny and Mild for the Afternoon

Friday is off to a very cold start with temperatures in the 30s to 20s along with widespread frost in Acadiana. Sunshine makes its triumphant return today along with a light southwest wind. The afternoon turns milder with highs in the mid 60s. Looking ahead to the weekend, Acadiana could see some isolated showers on Saturday morning but rain chances should remain low. Otherwise, the weather will be warmer with more clouds. Highs this weekend are expected to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s but the mornings will be chilly to cool. Unfortunately, high rain chances return next week for several days.

Clear

Abbeville

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Generally clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Mostly clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

