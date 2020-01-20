Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Frontier Airlines not returning to Lafayette Regional Airport

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Lafayette Regional Airport celebrates the first direct flight on Frontier airlines from Lafayette Regional Airport to Denver, CO. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Frontier Airlines has informed Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) they will not return to the Lafayette market.

The airline had initially indicated that it would resume seasonal service at LFT in the Spring of 2020. However, Frontier stated to LFT Executive Director Steven Picou that the demand for their service was insufficient to continue.

In 2019, Frontier had 40,682 passengers at LFT and provided direct service to Orlando, FL and Denver, CO.

In an email to Picou, a Frontier Analyst with Network Planning says, “Unfortunately, there was not enough demand for our product to warrant the investment of aircraft time. We will continue to monitor opportunities going forward, so please feel free to keep us updated with information that could help justify future service.”

“We appreciate the service Frontier provided,” says Picou. “While it is disappointing to hear of this decision, it is not uncommon in the airline industry. It is a very dynamic model, and airlines do what makes the best business sense for them. We will continue to explore new opportunities with other airlines and seek more direct destinations on existing airlines.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
31°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
30°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories