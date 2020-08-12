Frogging trip turns into search and rescue investigation in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY, La. (KLFY)- Two boaters who left to go frogging went missing for two days before being located by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue team.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries asked for the department’s help in the investigation.

Later that day, the SLPSO search and rescue team found a capsized boat near Lake Fordoche north of Henderson. Deputies followed footprints that led to the bank, but the swampy terrain eventually became impassable, Guidroz said.

(St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Louisiana State Police and an LPSO used a helicopter to search the area. That afternoon, both men were found lying in the ground roughly 1,000 yards east of Spillway Levee Road, authorities said.

Agents with Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed they were the missing boaters who refused medical treatment, authorities said.