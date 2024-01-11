It will be a mild night with lows in the mid 60s. Expect some showers Friday morning, and it will be a windy day with west southwesterly winds at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will drop into the 50s during the afternoon, and we should see the sun return. Lows tomorrow night will be in the low to mid 30s. Expect a nice weekend with highs Saturday in the 50s and highs Sunday in the low to mid 60s. Showers return Monday, and it will be cool with highs in the low 50s. Highs Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday night will be in the low to mid 20s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton