It will be a mild night with lows in the mid 60s. Expect some showers Friday morning, and it will be a windy day with west southwesterly winds at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will drop into the 50s during the afternoon, and we should see the sun return. Lows tomorrow night will be in the low to mid 30s. Expect a nice weekend with highs Saturday in the 50s and highs Sunday in the low to mid 60s. Showers return Monday, and it will be cool with highs in the low 50s. Highs Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday night will be in the low to mid 20s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
DOPPLER 10 STORM TEAM
7-Day Forecast
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Doppler 10 Daily Weather Forecast
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
Download the KLFY app
The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.
It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.