Freezing Temps for Some in Acadiana this Tuesday Morning

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday morning is cold across Acadiana but winds are very light or calm. Northern Acadiana temperatures are at or just below freezing, this could lead to areas of frost early this morning.

A cold and calm morning will be followed by a partly cloudy a cool afternoon. Highs today are expected back in the upper 50s as winds stay much lighter compared to Monday. Mid to high-level clouds should lead to partly cloudy skies later today as rain chances remain at 0%.

Temperatures should fall back into the mid-30s tonight under mostly clear skies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

.
37°F .
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

.
37°F .
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

.
37°F .
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
1 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

.
37°F .
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

.
37°F .
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar