Freezing Temps for Some in Acadiana this Tuesday Morning

Tuesday morning is cold across Acadiana but winds are very light or calm. Northern Acadiana temperatures are at or just below freezing, this could lead to areas of frost early this morning.

A cold and calm morning will be followed by a partly cloudy a cool afternoon. Highs today are expected back in the upper 50s as winds stay much lighter compared to Monday. Mid to high-level clouds should lead to partly cloudy skies later today as rain chances remain at 0%.

Temperatures should fall back into the mid-30s tonight under mostly clear skies.