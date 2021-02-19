Freezing temperatures add on to Acadiana’s temporary housing crisis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, homeless shelters are now adjusting their services to the below-freezing temperatures.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration, providing housing assistance for those severely impacted by the cold weather.

“One thing that the Biden declaration does is confirm the emergency in which we need to be responding to this crisis,” Leigh Rachal, with Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing, said.

Rachal said days before the freeze the organization prepared to serve 300 displaced citizens in need.

Once the wintry weather hit Acadiana that number nearly doubled.

“What we have found is that it has been closer to about 500,” she told News 10 on Friday.

Rachel says the coronavirus pandemic has decreased the number of beds available in shelters.

During the freeze, the organization placed citizens in local hotels and motels.

However, once temperatures go back to normal Rachal says all of those households “will return to the situation, which they were in previously.”

Those suffering from power outages and are in need of a place to stay can call 232-HELP.

The administration will connect you with the nearest shelter available.