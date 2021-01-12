Freezing Fog Possible North of I-10 this Morning

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures this Tuesday morning are well below freezing for Acadiana as they drop into the 30s to 20s. Areas of fog are developing north of I-10. Dense fog, in combination with below-freezing temps, could lead to freezing fog in spots of northern Acadiana this morning. Elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses may see a few slick or icy spots develop. Freezing fog is more widespread north of Rapides Parish this morning. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in place for central Louisiana until 9:00am today.

The freezing start will be followed by a sunny and chilly afternoon for Acadiana. Highs are expected to reach the lower 50s as winds will be much lighter compared to Monday.

Clear

Abbeville

33°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
34°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Crowley

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
34°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Opelousas

28°F Fog Feels like 24°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
34°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Breaux Bridge

31°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
34°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

New Iberia

32°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
34°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

