Freezing Fog Possible North of I-10 this Morning

Temperatures this Tuesday morning are well below freezing for Acadiana as they drop into the 30s to 20s. Areas of fog are developing north of I-10. Dense fog, in combination with below-freezing temps, could lead to freezing fog in spots of northern Acadiana this morning. Elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses may see a few slick or icy spots develop. Freezing fog is more widespread north of Rapides Parish this morning. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in place for central Louisiana until 9:00am today.
The freezing start will be followed by a sunny and chilly afternoon for Acadiana. Highs are expected to reach the lower 50s as winds will be much lighter compared to Monday.