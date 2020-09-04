Freedom World Ministries housing evacuees need community support

(KLFY)- It’s been a week since Hurricane Laura ripped through Lake Charles leaving many without a place to go.

Freedom World Ministries in Lafayette is providing shelter for those displaced, but they can’t do it alone.

Pastor Lawrence Levy III with Freedom World Ministries, says, “We need community help. We are small ministry. There is only so much we can do.”

The doors are always open at Freedom World Ministries.

Now, they are open to victims of Hurricane Laura.

Pastor Levy says he saw the destruction in Southwest Louisiana and knew Acadiana could lend a hand.

“I quickly and immediately opened the church doors. People were sleeping on the ground. I had to get them inside safe and covered,” Levy says.

Freedom World is already housing five evacuees, but with more than 20 on the way, Pastor Levy says they are in dire need of supplies.

“Food, hygiene, bedding, pillows and blankets. We don’t have enough,” explains Levy.

Pastor Levy is calling on Acadiana residents to do their part to help our neighbors to the West.

Levy adds, “Once we get more people, they will need help. Showers and baths. I’m doing my part looking for others to do theirs.”

*Drop off supplies at 212 Delord Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

