LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The annual Dentistry from our Heart event is today, Feb. 18. Children ten and under will receive free dental care provided by Quest Pediatric Dentistry in Lafayette.

Each child will receive either a free cleaning, filling, extraction, or sealant based on their needs. There is no appointment, insurance, or payment information necessary. Free dental care will be given from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration begins at 7. A parent or legal guardian must register the child.

Patients will be seen on a first-come-first-served basis.