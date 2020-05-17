Free meals given out during two events on Saturday

Another local group held their neighbors by providing hundreds of free meals.

The Big Brown Cares initiative provided 500 free meals to children at Heymann Park in Lafayette for lunch.

The giveaway was specifically for the little ones.

Children 17 years of age and under had to be present in the vehicle to get a meal.

Bilfinger Salamis in Bbroussard also passed out 300 plate lunches from 11am to 1pm on Saturday.

“We’re kind of fortunate for a business. Yes, we’ve been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic, but maybe not as severely as some other businesses because we work in different industries, not just oil. So we felt that we’re quite fortunate. We’ve still got jobs and we think that business will come out of this slowly with recovery in Q2, Q3, Q4. We wanted to give a little bit back to the community,” Bilfinger Salamis CEO & president Phil Finley stated.

Each person volunteered their time to pass out the meals.

Bilfinger plans to continue the service for the next three Saturdays at their facilty.