Free food distribution helps hundreds of families in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Here at Cajun Field a partnership reunited to provide free food for those who need it most.

“We certainly were expecting a big crowd. the weather treated us kind today and we are expecting to be able help thousands of families here.” Communications Director Jay Vice said.

Hundreds of cars filled up two sections of the parking lot to receive food provided by Second Harvest Food Bank and United Way with help from UL Lafayette.

“So this is the second time we’ve done this and we noticed two trends of this crisis and it’s been food instability, and housing so this is our way to meet one of those needs,” Logan Pierce said.

They came prepared by bringing in about 100,000 pounds of food. Those who rolled through the drive-thru received gallons of milk along with produce and protein items.

Vice added, “We absolutely could not do what we are doing today without these volunteers of United Way of Acadiana. They’ve been fantastic partners with this and other projects during this emergency.”

He says they are grateful to be in a position to help people who have never been in this situation before.

“Folks who donated this product, folks who have made monetary donations to make this important day possible it means a lot to us.”

United Way of Acadiana says they are determined to meet their goal of 1000 vehicles.