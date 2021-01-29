Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in New Iberia on Feb. 2

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Free drive-thru COVID- 19 testing will be available on Feb. 2, 2021, at the Iberia Parish Health Unit at 715 Weldon Street in New Iberia.
Testing will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please pre-register here.
- You must provide an email address. Onsite registration is available.
- Results will be available online within three to five days
- There is no cost for the COVID Testing
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested. (no need to pre-register for ages 5 through 17 years)
- Please wear a mask. It is a self-administered nasal swab test.