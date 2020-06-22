Free COVID-19 testing available throughout Acadiana this week

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette General Health’s COVID-19 testing in St. Martin Parish continues Monday.

The free drive-thru testing takes placeMonday and Tuesday at Catahoula Park beginning at 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A new testing site will be open at Magnolia Park in St. Martinville on Wednesday, June 24 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Health officials say that testing is open to everyone, and that the results will be available in one to three days.

Also this week, free testing will be done in Evangeline, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Landry and Lafayette parishes.