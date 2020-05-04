FREE: 4-bedroom, two-story home on Verot School Road

LAFAYETTE. La. (KLFY) – A four-bedroom, two-story house located on Verot School Road in Lafayette is on the market for FREE!

In a social media post from Sylvia McLain, co-owner of McLain Development, McLain says she purchased the “iconic” home hoping to preserve history.

She is now offering the residence to anyone who would be interested in moving it to another location for restoration.

Shortly after the post went live, the comments section was filled with locals claiming the house was haunted.

Some even refering to the place as “Amityville,” a reference to a town in New York where a man shot and killed six members of his family, WBRZ writes.

The post states that the home was recently vacated 6 months ago.

A former resident even chimed in on the comments.

Dawn Vallot DeClouet claims that her great-grandmother, Adele roams the halls, more specifically the kitchen.

In the Facebook comments Declouet wrote, “This is my family’s house.” “My grandparents, Joe and Lula Vallot built it and my Dad, Earl Vallot was raised here, said DeClouet in the comments.”

According to Mirror, the family believes the ghost is Adele but says she is not a dangerous spirit.

Adele is described to be 4ft 9in. and weighed about 100lbs. “She lived to be almost 90 and she was always digging in the pots, like when you have something on the stove and someone goes and looks in the pot and stirs it around. She was well-known for that, and so when we lived there, we used to hear her all the time jangling the pots when we had something on the stove. You could hear somebody picking up the lid but there was nobody in the kitchen,” said DeClouet.

The home located on Verot School Rd. was built in the 20s and early 30s and is described by McLain as the old Vincent/Vallot/GrandView Nursery home.

“We would love to see someone take it to be moved and restored.”