LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In Lafayette, Leonard Franques has plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery following an FBI investigation into Dusty Guidry’s and his scheme to acquire hunting and boating education contracts.

Franques is the third person found guilty of conspiracy and bribery.

In November of 2021 Franques, Guidry and Joseph Prejean bribed a wildlife and fisheries agent and an unnamed public official.

Prosecutors say the trio acquired contracts for hunting and boating education courses that resulted in monetary kickbacks.

Prejean plead guilty before a judge in December and Guidry is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

Today Franques stood before the court and when asked by a judge what he was guilty of, Franques said “I conspired with another person to secure contracts with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in exchange for kickback payment.”

Franques said today he is here to take full responsibility for his actions that were the result of a business agreement with Guidry that has caused pain to both his family and community.

Following his comments, the court accepted the 63-year old’s plea agreement with the result being up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

Franques’ sentencing hearing is officially scheduled for April 12.