Frank’s International merging with U.K.-based Expro Group

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Frank’s International, a Houston-based oil services company with significant operations in Lafayette, announced Thursday that it would be merging with Expro Group, an international energy service company based in the United Kingdom.

Frank’s International employs about 800 workers in Lafayette Parish, according to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Lafayette is home to the company’s headquarters for Gulf of Mexico operations, manufacturing, and technology and engineering, according to the company’s website.

“Expro and Frank’s share complementary cultures, values and competencies – all of which support a smooth integration for our customers and employees,” said Mike Kearney, Chairman, president and CEO of Frank’s, in a press release. “After undertaking a thorough process to consider a range of strategic alternatives, we are confident that this transaction presents a compelling opportunity for Frank’s shareholders to benefit from value creation led by returns-focused growth.”

Kearney will become the chairman of the combined company, while Expro Chief Executive Officer, Mike Jardon, will be the CEO of the combined company. The remaining leadership team is expected to include members of both companies.

