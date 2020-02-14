Live Now
Franklin woman sentenced to 20 years for vehicular homicide of 2-year-old

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A Franklin woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison today (Feb. 14) for the 2017 death of a two-year-old in a fatal crash.

Grace Ann Loustalot, 30, of Franklin, will have to serve at least 12 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence. She was also sentenced to an additional six months for the injury of two other juveniles by Judge Keith Comeaux of the 16th Judicial District.

On Nov. 8, 2017, Loustalot was involved in a fatal crash on La. 83 in Franklin involving three juvenile passengers. Temporance Finister, 2, was ejected from the vehicle and killed in the crash, while two other juveniles sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. Loustalot, the driver, was found to be under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash.

The case was prosecuted by Asst. District Attorney Erica Johnson Rose.

