Franklin Volunteer Fire Department announces winner of E. Louis Boudreaux Memorial Scholarship

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)– The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department has to announced the 2020 E. Louis Boudreaux Memorial Scholarship recipient: Patterson High School student, Madelyn Harrington.

Harrington is a graduating senior. According to FVFD, she maintained a 3.9 GPA throughout her four years and achieved many honors for her studies and extracurricular activities. She is planning on attending Nichols State University to become a registered nurse.

The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department established the scholarship in honor of E. “Louis” Boudreaux, a 20+ year member of the Franklin Fire Department who recently died.

According to the department, Louis was a dedicated firefighter that helped guide the fire service of St. Mary Parish for many years.

“Harrington is truly deserving of the award and Franklin Volunteer Fire Department is quite proud that she received the 2020 E. Louis Boudreaux Memorial Scholarship,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Hildreth.