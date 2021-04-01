Franklin Reserve Officer and wife charged with crime against a juvenile

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A part-time Franklin Reserve Officer and his wife are behind bars accused of a crime against a juvenile.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff, Blaise Smith says his office received a complaint in February in reference to a possible crime against a juvenile victim. After an investigation, warrants were issued for the arrest of Travis Williams and Sherelle Williams.

32-year old Travis Williams is accused of 6 counts of aggravated crimes against nature.

37-year old Sherelle Williams is charged with accessory and obstruction charges.

Both are being held in the St. Mary Parish jail.

