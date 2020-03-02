Franklin man arrested on juvenile pornography charges

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A Franklin man who was already incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department now faces additional charges from sheriff’s deputies regarding juvenile pornography.

On Feb. 28, Brandon De’Shawn Willis, 37, of Franklin, was arrested on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor for sexual purposes.

On Feb. 26, he had been arrested by the Franklin Police Department on three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, three charges of distribution to persons under the age of 18 and three charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Willis was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. His bond was set at $160,000.