Franklin man arrested on child molestation charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- The Louisiana Department of Health on Friday verifies two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 22.

A 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old man died due to heat-related illnesses while removing debris following the storm. Both deaths were in Vernon Parish.

Below are details on the 22 deaths LDH has verified to date:

In an effort to ensure the most accurate reporting of deaths that are attributable to Hurricane Laura, the Louisiana Department of Health will only report a death after it has been confirmed as storm-related by the parish coroner.