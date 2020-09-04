Franklin man arrested on child molestation charges

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 34-year-old Franklin man is facing child sex crime charges in an ongoing investigation in St. Mary Parish.
According to the Franklin Police Department, detectives received a complaint of alleged child molestation on Aug. 30, 2020.
During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed and subsequently, felony warrants were issued for Seth Dantin. He is facing charges of felony sexual battery and felony molestation of a juvenile.
The Franklin Police Department along with the Morgan City Police Department were able to locate Dantin and place him in custody. He is being held on a $200,000.00 bond.
Additional charges are pending.