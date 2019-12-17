Franklin Jr. High closes until after holidays due to bat infestation

The St. Mary Parish School System has closed Franklin Jr. High School for the remainder of the week due to a bat infestation.

Superintendent Teresa Bagwell announced Monday that the school will be closed beginning Tuesday, and that students will not report back to campus until after the Christmas holidays, on January 7, 2020.

Officials said during the closing, district staff would address the complete extrication of bats from the school’s campus.

A schedule to recover instructional time will be communicated to parents, students and staff once school resumes, Bagwell announced.