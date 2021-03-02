Francis Green, longtime Acadiana law enforcement official, dies at 72

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Memorial services will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 for the man many called a trailblazer and luminary in Acadiana law enforcement.

A Lafayette native and U.S. Army Veteran, Francis Green, Jr. died Saturday, February 21 at Lafayette General Hospital.

He was 72.

Born in 1949, Green had quite an impressive history of military service, law enforcement leadership and academic achievement.

He is a 1967 graduate of of Paul Breaux High School in Lafayette who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

After serving his country, Green attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (USL) and graduated with several degrees including an BS in Law Enforcement and Psychology and a Masters Degree in Political Science.

In 1973, he graduated from the LSU law enforcement training academy with the highest scholastic average in his class, and in 1986 graduated from the of the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

