Child accidentally sets family’s apartment on fire in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Officials say a 4-year-old set her family’s apartment on fire Wednesday night in Scott.

The fire started in a downstairs apartment at Ile Des Cannes.

Neighbors said they did not see any flames, but there was a lot of smoke pouring out of the building.

“Once we made entry into the apartment, we realized there was a mattress and part of a wall on fire. We were able to bring it under control quickly,” Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said.

Investigators say three adults and a child were able to escape.

“While investigating it, we determined a child was in there earlier in the night and had a lit candle and was playing with the candle and accidentally set the bed on fire,” Chief Sonnier said.

Chief Sonnier said the child was unsupervised when she accidentally started the fire.

“Curiosity is a big thing that we find, as far as for kids. Kids wanting to play with lighters, curious about lighters, curious about matches, curious about cigarettes, so keep an eye on them and make sure that at all times they’re supervised so it doesn’t happen because it doesn’t take long,” Sonnier told News 10.

An investigation ruled the fire as accidental.

No one was injured.