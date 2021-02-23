Four people, two puppies escape Lafayette house fire, 1 puppy dies

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Four people escaped an early morning house fire Tuesday in Lafayette.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 500 block of Fourteenth Street.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, one the occupants was awakened by a noise and went into the kitchen and noticed it was on fire.

25 firefighters responded to assist and the fire was brought under control within ten minutes, LFD said.

Three dogs were in the home as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Two were rescued, but one perished, LFD said.

Officials have determined that the fire originated within an exterior wall near a hot water heater closet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.