Four men seek to become Lafayette’s next police chief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Four men with years of experience as a police officer are vying to become Lafayette’s next police chief.

The candidates are:

Lafayette Police Sergeant and Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin

Lafayette Police Sergeant Paul Trubard

Retired Lafayette Police Sergeant Guy Lebreton

Retired State Police Lieutenant Eric Brundon

Lieutenant Scott Morgan is currently serving as interim chief after Chief Toby Aguillard resigned in January when Mayor-President Josh Guillory called for him to step down.