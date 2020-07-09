Live Now
Four men seek to become Lafayette’s next police chief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Four men with years of experience as a police officer are vying to become Lafayette’s next police chief. 

The candidates are:

  • Lafayette Police Sergeant and Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin
  • Lafayette Police Sergeant Paul Trubard
  • Retired Lafayette Police Sergeant Guy Lebreton
  • Retired State Police Lieutenant Eric Brundon

Lieutenant Scott Morgan is currently serving as interim chief after Chief Toby Aguillard resigned in January when Mayor-President Josh Guillory called for him to step down.

