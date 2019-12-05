Four arrested in connection to Jennings deadly weekend shooting

According to JDPSO officials, four men have been booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail in connection to last week’s deadly shooting in Jennings.

20-year-old Traevion Kelly, 20-year-old David Kelly, and 19-year-old Jayden Theunissen were all arrested on second degree murder charges.

18-year-old Tramaine Kelly was arrested on a charge of principal second degree murder.

According to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes, a fifth suspect was arrested in Calcascieu Parish and will be transported JDPSO today (Thursday).









The chief said “good old fashioned police work” led to these arrests.

He said the lack of witnesses coming forward hindered investigation as they had countless hours of video to review from the location where the shooting took place. Semmes said that took up a ‘tremendous’ amount of time.

He says, however, once the reviewing process was done, police interviewed witnesses identified from the video and were able to develop suspects from that.

Semmes tells News 10 two of the suspects turned themselves in.

The chief wanted to thank Welsh PF and the sheriff’s office for assistance in the investigation.

He said, “This goes to show when agencies work together you can accomplish quite a bit.” Semmes tells News 10 that from the beginning, they’ve been working together and that’s “the primary reason this was solved.”

He added, “The most experienced investigators came together to get this done.”

Arrest Warrants for Second Degree Murder have been issued for Keghan Moore of Lake Charles and Dymond Brown of Welsh.

Arrest Warrants for accessory after the fact Second Degree Murder have been issued for Daren Zeno of Welsh.

Arrest warrant for Carrying of a firearm has been issued for Casey Carter of Jennings.