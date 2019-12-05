1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Four arrested in connection to Jennings deadly weekend shooting

Local
Posted: / Updated:

According to JDPSO officials, four men have been booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail in connection to last week’s deadly shooting in Jennings.

20-year-old Traevion Kelly, 20-year-old David Kelly, and 19-year-old Jayden Theunissen were all arrested on second degree murder charges.

18-year-old Tramaine Kelly was arrested on a charge of principal second degree murder.

According to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes, a fifth suspect was arrested in Calcascieu Parish and will be transported JDPSO today (Thursday).

The chief said “good old fashioned police work” led to these arrests.

He said the lack of witnesses coming forward hindered investigation as they had countless hours of video to review from the location where the shooting took place. Semmes said that took up a ‘tremendous’ amount of time.

He says, however, once the reviewing process was done, police interviewed witnesses identified from the video and were able to develop suspects from that.

Semmes tells News 10 two of the suspects turned themselves in.

The chief wanted to thank Welsh PF and the sheriff’s office for assistance in the investigation.

He said, “This goes to show when agencies work together you can accomplish quite a bit.” Semmes tells News 10 that from the beginning, they’ve been working together and that’s “the primary reason this was solved.”

He added, “The most experienced investigators came together to get this done.”

Arrest Warrants for Second Degree Murder have been issued for Keghan Moore of Lake Charles and Dymond Brown of Welsh.

Arrest Warrants for accessory after the fact Second Degree Murder have been issued for Daren Zeno of Welsh.

Arrest warrant for Carrying of a firearm has been issued for Casey Carter of Jennings.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories