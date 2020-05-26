Fountain Memorial recognizes Memorial Day with annual event

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Fountain Memorial funeral home held its annual Memorial Day program Monday.

The tribute featured the Acadiana Veterans honor guard and musical performances.

The event’s guest speakers included State Police veteran John Trahan and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

In his remarks, the Mayor-President said that one of the best ways to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice is to live our lives to the fullest.

“They died so we may live. So let’s live and go out and live to the fullest and do everything we can be to be the best humans that we can, so that we can honor our fallen soldiers.”