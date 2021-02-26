Foster the Love collects Easter baskets for needy children

Lafayette, LA (KLFY) – Help Foster the Love to collect 1000 baskets for children in need across South Louisiana! We are collecting Easter baskets from February 22nd through March 15th. Drop off ASSEMBLED and SEALED Easter baskets at one of our drop-off locations. Collected baskets will be distributed to children in foster care and families in need. We have a list of our drop-off locations below.

To make a financial donation to purchase baskets visit fosterthelovela.org/give

LAFAYETTE DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Sterling Automotive Group 2611 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506

Grapple House 1117 Hugh Wallis Rd South Suite 104 Lafayette, LA 70508

Cottage Couture 122 S Soileau Street, Ville Plate LA 70586

Joie de Vivre Salon & Spa 111 South College Rd Lafayette LA 70503

Breaux Bridge Eye Care 1525 E Bridge St, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Vibe Nutrition 2761 E Milton Ave Youngsville, LA 70592

Puddles and Lace 300 N Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526

The Loft 1009 E St Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503

HOUMA/TERREBONNE DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Terrebonne LSUAgCenter/4-H Office 521 Legion Ave, Houma LA 70364

Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA 7036 (Office next to Box Office)

Paisley Park 6861 West Park Ave, Houma, LA 70364