WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) — Erica Zacharie, the former clerk of the Town of Washington, has been accused of stealing over $20,000 from the town, authorities said.

Zacharie, 38, of Carencro, has been arrested by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and charged with theft, injuring public records and malfeasance in office, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Previously, Zacharie was arrested March 27 on charges of theft and malfeasance in office, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the LBI received a request for assistance regarding allegations of official misconduct. An LBI investigation alleges that Zacharie had misappropriated more than $20,000 in funds associated with Washington’s traffic enforcement program.

She was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The arrest in March was in connection with a complaint filed on Dec. 15, 2022 after a resident had his license suspended due to nonpayment of a traffic citation. Zacharie was accused of giving a personal Cash App account to the resident and pocketing $668 the resident paid for a traffic citation. As a result, the resident had his license suspended due to nonpayment, authorities said.