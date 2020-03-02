Former State Representative Terry Landry leads African-American History parade as grand marshal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The annual African American History parade rolled through the streets of Lafayette Sunday before a large crowd.

The procession was led by this year’s grand marshal, retired State Representative Terry Landry Sr.

Additionally, Retired Battalion Army Sgt. Maj. James Williams rode with the Lafayette Police Departments mounted division during the parade.

The 84-year-old is thought to be one of the last surviving Buffalo Soldiers.

The parade, now in its 17th year, started at True Vine Ministries and ended at Super 1 Foods.



