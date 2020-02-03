Former Rayne Police Chief George Melancon, 81, passes away

Live Now
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The former chief of police for Rayne has passed away at age 81.

A Mass of Christian burial for George Melancon, Sr., who served as chief for 16 years, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne. Melancon passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2 at a Lafayette hospital.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Monday, February 03, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited on Monday at 7 o’clock in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

Melancon is survived by one daughter, two sons and his companion.

