Drew Brees says he's coming back for 2020 season
Former Rayne Animal Shelter overturned to Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue, donations needed

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- The City of Rayne’s Animal Shelter is now a non-profit rescue organization.
It’s called Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue.


“She (Kelli Briscoe) has a heart for animals, which is awesome,” Rayne Mayor Chuck Robichaux said.” It’s odd that somebody would give their whole life to animals like that, but she did, and we’re glad to have helped her. It took a year and a half to make this happen.”


Robichaux is talking about Kelli Briscoe, the President of Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue, previously the Rayne Animal Shelter.


The name Haseya comes from one of Kelli’s rescue horses that came to her near death, but miraculously survived.


“It means a lot that the mayor actually accepted our request to do it,” Briscoe said,


At Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue, they hold about 25 dogs on average.

They’re a nonprofit organization that has many adoptable dogs and works with rescue organizations across the U.S. to make sure dogs get a loving home.


“It saves them from euthanasia. It saves from a lot of things. To have someone here to do this while I’m on the roads. It’s stopping us from getting overcrowded, James Benoit, Rayne Animal Control Officer, said.


Benoit is Rayne’s only full-time animal control officer.


Each dog Benoit picks up on the streets is brought to the nonprofit rescue.

From there, the dogs are held for five days before being adoptable.

They receive immediate vet care from heartworm tests to vaccines… meaning as a non-profit, the rescue is in constant need of monetary donations.


“She (Kelli) can accept adoption helpers and free food and free supplies,” said Robichaux. “She can do all that now legally because now there’s a separation between the two. She needs kind people that love animals that could legally and efficiently go there and assist her.”


If you would like to donate to Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue, please visit Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue or their FaceBook page, Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue. They’re in need of dog supplies, dog food, treats, beds, etc.

