Former NFL football player named new head football coach for Lafayette High School

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish School System has announced that former NFL football player Cedric Figaro has been selected as the new head football coach of Lafayette High School Mighty Lions football team.

Figaro is a graduate of Lafayette High School. During his time at LHS, he was a linebacker, earned All-State MVP honors, and was named a USA Today High School All-American.

He continued his academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and received All-American recognition.

LPSS officials said, “Figaro brings over 18 years of experience to his new head coaching position. After a successful career playing and coaching in the NFL and NFL-Europe, Figaro returned to high school athletics as both a head coach and assistant coach.”

He is currently serving as a coach for the Acadiana High School Wreckin’ Rams football team.

LPSS added, “As a native of Lafayette, Coach Figaro has many ties to the community that will serve him well as the head football coach of the Lions.”

