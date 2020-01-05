Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Former LSU student and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle to sing National Anthem at National Championship Game

Local
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Lauren Daigle poses in the press room with the award for top christian artist, top christian song for “You Say,” top christian album for “Look Up Child, “at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Daigle is nominated for six awards at the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards. In the nominations announced Wednesday, Aug. 14, Daigle led the list of artists nominated for the awards show, to be held in Nashville on Oct. 15, with nods for artist of the year, song of the year and more. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Lafayette native Lauren Daigle will be performing the national anthem at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans, which happens to feature her university this year.

Daigle, a former Louisiana State University student, announced the performance in November, months before the LSU Tigers secured a spot against Clemson University. 

The Grammy-winning contemporary Christian artist will perform before the game on Jan. 13.

She is currently on a world tour that will make a stop in Lafayette on July 18,2020 at the Cajundome.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories