ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody, over the weekend, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Guillory was arrested by deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office following a crash late night Friday on LA. 357 near its intersection with McCarthy Road.

According to State Police Public Information Officer Tropper Thomas Gossen, Guillory ran a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 18.

No injuries were reported.

Gossen said Guillory exchanged information with the owner of the vehicle and fled the area.

He was later pulled over by deputies who requested a field sobriety.

“He refused a breathlyzer and was taken into custody,” Gossen said.

Guillory was charged with 1st offense DWI, failure to yield and no insurance.

Because all charges are misdemeanors and no person received any bodily harm, Guillory was fingerprinted, issued a ticket and released on a summons to appear in court, Gossen said.

A former member of the Louisiana State Senate (May 2009 – January 2016) Guillory represented District 24 as a Republican.

He previously served from 2006 to 2009 as state representative for District 40.

The former Senator is currently an attorney at his private law office.