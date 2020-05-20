Former LCG Public Works director, Kevin Blanchard, hired as Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority executive director

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority has hired the organization’s first executive director.

Kevin Blanchard will begin work as the new executive director on Monday, May 25. The LPTFA voted to authorize his hiring at a special meeting Monday. The board’s hiring committee recommended Blanchard for the job after a months-long search.

The LPTFA was formed in 1979 with the express purpose of benefiting the City of Lafayette. The organization is self-funded from revenues generated from its investments, all of which have a public purpose.

Besides its real estate investments, the LPTFA assisted in funding public ventures such as the purchase of the old federal courthouse, initial seed funding for Moncus Park, the Rosa Parks Multi-Modal Transportation Center and the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

About two years ago, the LPTFA conducted a strategic plan to work on ways the trust could increase its impact on behalf of the community, LPTFA Chairman Anthony Daniel said. Hiring an executive director was one of the action items in that plan, he said.

Director of Operations Rebekke Miller will continue to serve in that role, Daniel said.

“The board is excited about the team that is coming together,” Daniel said. “We believe Kevin’s unique background and experience will be of great benefit to the trust and the community.”

Blanchard, an attorney and former journalist, was previously the Chief Operating Officer at Southern Lifestyle Development, where he helped oversee the development of dozens of real estate projects. Blanchard also served as the Public Works Director and Chief Development Officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Learn more at lptfa.org.