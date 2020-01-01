Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Former Lafayette school superintendent arrested on obscenity charge

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish’s former school superintendent was arrested on New Year’s Eve and charged with obscenity.

According to the Lafayette Police Department’s booking report, Burnell F. Lemoine, 74, of Lafayette, was arrested at around 12:40 p.m. after he intentionally exposed his penis to an undercover agent. The arrest occurred in the 1400 block of St. John Street.

The police department declined to provide KLFY further information on the arrest as of this afternoon. Lemoine bonded out of jail at $5,000, according to the Lafayette Parish JADE System.

Lemoine served as the Lafayette Parish School System’s superintendent from July 2007 to Dec. 2011. He started with the system in 1991.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Rain. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
55°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories