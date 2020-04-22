Former Lafayette Parish educator and COVID-19 survivor describes her experience

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A retired Acadiana educator and mother speak out four weeks after being quarantined for COVID-19.

Carole Broussard of Lafayette Parish wants people need to know the seriousness of what’s going on.

“I feel like I’m a rabbit being chased by foxes because these people are in stores with no masks. They have to realize this is an airborne virus.”

Broussard says it was around mid March when what she believed was a sinus condition, flared up.

At one point, Broussard was sick for 10 days with a low grade fever.

“I lost 10 pounds in two weeks because I couldn’t eat, I had no taste,” Broussard explained.

She says it was around April 1 that her son took her to the walk in clinic, and that’s when the questioned came up.

The doctor asked her if she’s been tested for COVID-19?

Broussard said she told the doctor that she was advised that did not qualify, and said the doctor responded in shock.

“He said you didn’t qualify? You are over 65 with high blood pressure and a low grade temperature for two weeks. He said I want you to go in tomorrow and get tested.” Broussard recalled.

The next day Broussard made her way to the Cajundome screening site, and a few days later, she got the call that she had tested positive.

“I was literally shocked. I said really, what did you just tell me?”

Afterwards, at her best, she says she barely had enough energy to walk.

“It takes all the strength from you and all you can do is sleep,” Broussard noted.

“The best advice I can give anyone listening is being safe, stay home and where a mask. Don’t leave your house if you don’t have to,” Broussard added.