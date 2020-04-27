Former Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux to serve on state’s economic recovery task force

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Former Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux will serve as vice-chair for Louisiana’s newly formed economic recovery task force.

Robideaux, who served as the local government’s top official from 2016-2020, is now an investment advisor with Summit Financial.

He did not seek re-election and was succeeded by current Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

“I’m pleased to serve as Vice Chairman of the Legislative Economic Recovery Task Force. I thank Senate President Page Cortez and Speaker Clay Schexnayder for this opportunity to serve our state at this critical time.” Robideaux said.

Robideaux says he was tapped by Cortez and Schexnayder to assist in finding innovative ways to safely put Louisiana businesses and people back to work.

The purpose of the task force is to develop practical and specific policy recommendations for the legislature to jump-start the Louisiana economy in the short term and lay the foundation for a continued economic resurgence in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release states.

The group held its first meeting last Thursday.