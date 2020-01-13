Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Former Lafayette resident charged with child cruelty and cruelty to animals

Local
Posted: / Updated:
**Warning the video could be graphic to some people**

DESTIN, Fla. – A former Lafayette resident has been arrested after he allegedly abused a child and her dog, lawmen say.

Damon Becnel, 47, who now lives in Destin, Fla., was charged Jan. 2 with child cruelty and cruelty to animals.

Damon Richard Becnel / Okaloosa County Jail View

According to his Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, on Dec. 24 the child reported that she was physically abused the day before by Becnel and provided video of the incident to investigators.

The video shows the victim and two dogs in a bedroom. While the dog is on the bed, the suspect can be seen pulling out a knife and threatening the dog while yelling, “I will cut this (expletive) dog’s eyeballs out, I’ll (expletive) do it,” the arrest report said.

Becnel later could be seen striking the dog and grabbing it by the throat and throwing it to the floor while the child yells at him to stop.

Police say he also grabbed the victim by the hair and pushed her head toward the bed, where it struck the bed frame.

The report said Becnel later re-engaged the victim and struck her in the head, causing it to bounce off the wall, authorities said.

Becnel will appear before a judge on Feb. 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Foggy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Foggy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories