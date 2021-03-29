Former Lafayette councilman pushes Holy Rosary Institute as site of new Northside library

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The push for a public library on the city’s northside is back in the spotlight.

Former Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux is asking what’s the hold-up?

Boudreaux says there are no public libraries on the Northside serving that community and explains that the goal should be to serve all the people and where they’re located.

He says before leaving the council he fought to obtain money for a Northside Library; in fact Boudreaux explains the former Mayor-President set aside $8 million for the project.

“The council supported it. Why are we still moving so slow?” Boudreaux noted.

Boudreaux says he suggested three locations and the Holy Rosary Institute was one of them.

He admits a bookmobile comes to the northside when it’s operating properly.

“We are fighting the good fight and we can’t get nothing for it; but they want to send a book mobile that just happens to be broken right now,” Boudreaux said.

“When the bookmobile’s engine is bad, or tires are flat we’re stuck like Chuck. Enough is enough already,” Boudreaux added.

Boudreaux says a new problem always arises when talks of a Northside library gets moving.

“The latest thing that flew-up a red flag for me is that the current library board wants to do a study of that community to see if they will go to downtown or Carencro. We don’t go to any. We don’t have a library to go to,” Boudreaux explained.

He says the Holy Rosary Institute was donated based on an understanding that the land was to be used to education African American children and such a library, Boudreaux believes, will do just that.