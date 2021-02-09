Former Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux says he’s now cancer-free; shares heartfelt social media post

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Former Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux has announced that he is now cancer-free, in remission and is recovering well.

Taking to social media the former District 4 councilman shared the happy news.

“We beat cancer.”

It was two years ago when Boudreaux shared the personal news publicly highlighting that prostate cancer was common and went on to ask that every continue to pray.

Related Content Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux announces in Facebook post that he has cancer

“I am ready for this battle. Cancer has definitely picked the wrong one. Don’t feel sorry for me feel sorry for it. I ask for your continued prayers.”

In making his latest announcement, Boudreaux shared a selfie wearing a blue buttoned up shirt, and shades.

In another photo, he shows the medication taken during his treatment.

“This is how I look today, those meds are a thing of the past but I will never forget them!!!”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, according to the American Cancer Society. About 1 in 9 men will get a prostate cancer diagnosis in their lifetimes.