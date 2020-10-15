Former Lafayette city marshal Brian Pope faces sentencing today

*News 10’s Mark Rigsby will provide an update from the Lafayette District Courthouse after the 1:30 p.m. hearing.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Former Lafayette city marshal Brian Pope will find out his fate this afternoon.

A Lafayette Parish jury found Pope guilty of using city marshal funds for his personal benefit back in October 2018.

He was charged with 17 counts of malfeasance in office for taking more than $84,000 in public funds and another $3,000 in reimbursements of business expenses already paid by the marshal’s office.

An appellate court upheld Pope’s convictions in September. The Louisiana Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

Pope was ruled ineligible to run for a second term as city marshal.

He can’t vote due to his felony conviction and he owed $5,000 in fees to the state board of ethics.

His sentencing hearing will be held in Lafayette District Court at 1:30 p.m.