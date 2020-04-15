Former Lafayette CAO Aros Mouton dies

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Former Lafayette City Council Chief Administrative Officer Aros Mouton has died at age 83.

He died Monday following a brief illness, his family announced.

Mouton, a native of Rayne, served as the top officer of the city council in the early 90’s, under former mayor Kenny Bowen.

During his time in Lafayette, Mouton became a multi-million dollar real estate investor and continued investing after leaving the Hub City for Los Angeles.  

He would later retire from the Los Angeles County Probation Department, as a director.

