Former Jeanerette mayor refuses to comment on malfeasance in office charges

JEANERETTE, LA — The former mayor of Jeanerette is facing multiple counts of malfeasance in office.

Iberia Parish Jail records show Aprill Foulcard was arrested Wednesday, her 49th birthday, and released on a $25,000 bond.

Jeanerette is still negotiating $150K in IRS penalties stemming from issues under Foulcard’s administration. A 2018 investigative audit suggested multiple instances of malfeasance in office which led to today’s arrest.

“No team is good with a “Captain” but at the same time, the captain can’t play all the roles,” advised Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr.

Since July 2019, he’s served as the city’s leader. While he says Jeanerette is under stable financial control now, it wasn’t always that way when his predecessor was in office.

David Greer was court-appointed as the fiscal administrator in March of 2018. He said, “There was no accountability for the financial activities of the city because how do you know what you’re doing when you don’t have an audit and can’t be audited?”

Failing to complete mandatory audits for three consecutive years is just one of five malfeasances in office charges brought against former mayor Aprill Foulcard.

The others include failure to pay or file federal and state taxes, not paying law enforcement who serve in court a witness fee, and misappropriating, misusing or otherwise wrongfully taking public funds.

“We discovered that there were several deposits where all the records say we should have put this much money in the bank, but we only put this much money in the bank, so we had money that was taken”, explained Greer.

The 2018 investigative audit shows Foulcard claimed ignorance of payment issues despite evidence to the contrary.

We tried to speak to the former mayor at her home after she posted a $25,000 bond. Both she and her husband asked us to leave.

Foulcard’s husband, Charles, answered the door and said, “We know who you are. No, we don’t want to talk to y’all”.

Aprill Foulcard asked why News 10 was filming and said, “You got the wrong information. Please move”.

She was not convicted of any charges brought against her in her first court appearance Wednesday.

When contacting the prosecuting district attorney as well as the judge who arraigned Foulcard, they informed us they are prohibited from discussing any pending criminal matter which doesn’t pertain to public safety.

From the past two years to now, Greer said the municipality of Jeanerette is on a strong road to recovery, and he plans to leave the finances in control of its current mayor within the next couple of months.

“We have a good mayor. We have a good board, we have good employees”, Greer said. “Everything is moving the way it needs to move, so it’s time for me to leave.”

Mayor Bourgeois said he’s confident in his team and excited for what economic future of Jeanerette will be, “We’ve corrected the listing. We can’t rewrite history. All we’re going to do is chart a new course.”