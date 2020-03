IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Former Jeanerette Mayor Aprill Foulcard was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail Wednesday on one count of malfeasance in office.

Foulcard was arrested by State Police on a warrant signed by 15th Judicial District Judge Keith Comeaux.

State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said Foulward’s charge is connected to an investigation into a 2018 audit of the city’s finances, which indicated possible state law violations.

(City of Jeanerette)

This is a developing story.