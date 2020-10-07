Former governor Mike Foster laid to rest

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Funeral services were held Wednesday for former governor Mike Foster who passed away over the weekend.

Current and former state officials, including former Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal, attend a graveside service for former governor Mike Foster in Franklin, La., Wednesday. (Photo credit: Mark Rigsby/KLFY)

Foster was laid to rest at Franklin Cemetary during a memorial attended by family, friends and current and former state officials.

Foster died on Sunday at surrounded by family at his home.

He served as governor of Louisiana from 1996 to 2004. Before that, he served in the state senate.



Governor John Bel Edwards has ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff in memory of the former governor.