Former Fort Polk soldier sentenced for sexually abusing minor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY/AP) – A federal judge has sentenced a former Louisiana soldier to life in prison for sexually abusing a girl for years, starting when she was less than 12 years old.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook says Judge Jay Zainey also ordered 41-year-old Ronald Allen, Jr. to pay $72,000 restitution.

Testimony presented during the trial showed that from April 2012 until June 2016 the defendant sexually abused the minor on numerous occasions on the Fort Polk Military Base, where the defendant lived.

The abuse was exposed when the minor gave details to an individual at a school she was attending in a community near Fort Polk.

Local law enforcement agents were later notified, the victim was interviewed and a warrant was executed on the defendant’s residence.

Agents obtained DNA evidence from where abuse occurred and matched it to the defendant’s DNA.