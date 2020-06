OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) -- The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Opelousas will be opening a twice-weekly COVID-19 testing spot at the drive-thru pharmacy window by appointment.

The site will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays each week from 8-9 a.m., weather permitting, at the Walmart at 2310 S. Union St., according to a press release from Walmart.